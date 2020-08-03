SRS Arranges $1.8M Sale of Property Triple-Net Leased to Chick-fil-A in Fredericksburg, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $1.8 million sale of a property triple-net leased to Chick-fil-A in Fredericksburg. Chick-fil-A has occupied the 3,781-square-foot property for 20 years and recently extended its corporate-guaranteed lease for another five years. The asset is situated at 4220 Plank Road, five miles west of downtown Fredericksburg. Andrew Fallon and Rick Fernandez of SRS represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.