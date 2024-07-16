SRS Arranges $10.3M Sale of Tradition Retail Center in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $10.3 million sale of Tradition Retail Center, a 28,820-square-foot shopping center located at 10190-10218 SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie. The multi-tenant property is situated within Tradition, an 800-acre master-planned community in southeast Florida.

Built in 2020, Tradition Retail Center was fully leased at the time of sale to 10 tenants, including Faith Animal Hospital, Farmers Insurance, Scott’s Golf Carts and the Little Gym.

Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, an undisclosed development firm based in New York. A private investor based in Florida purchased the retail center in an all-cash 1031 exchange at a 6.75 percent cap rate, according to SRS.