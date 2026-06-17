Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Arranges $10.9M Sale of New Retail Strip Center in Bradenton, Florida

by John Nelson

BRADENTON, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $10.9 million sale of Heritage Station, a 13,538-square-foot retail strip center located in Bradenton.

Spanning nearly three acres across two buildings, the newly constructed property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Aspen Dental, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Five Guys, Einstein Bros. Bagels and America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses. Heritage Station sits adjacent to Marketplace at Heritage Harbour, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center.

William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the seller and developer of the property, a joint venture between SREG, an Atlanta-based retail developer, and Bones Investment Group, a private real estate fund for professional athletes based in Tampa. The buyer was a Minnesota-based private investor.

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