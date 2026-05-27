Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Arranges $11.1M Sale of Retail Property in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $11.1 million sale of Shops at Race Track, a nearly 17,000-square-foot retail center located at 4560 Race Track Road in Jacksonville. Situated on 2.4 acres within the Durbin Park master-planned community, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants including Heartland Dental, Dep Nails and Avecina Medical.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national real estate development and investment firm, in the transaction. Sean McGill of Cantrell & Morgan represented the buyer, a private investment firm with offices in New York and Jacksonville. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

RealSource Arranges $5.4M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Building...

CanTex Capital Buys Four Industrial Outdoor Storage Facilities...

CBRE Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Industrial Building in...

CenterSquare Buys 32,242 SF Shopping Center in Warrington,...

Commune Capital Sells Self-Storage Property in Bellevue, Washington...

CBRE Negotiates $34.5M Million Sale of Multifamily Community...

Bridgeton Divests of 36,000 SF Museum Parc Mixed-Use...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Industrial...

Keystone Group Buys 378-Room Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre,...