SRS Arranges $11.1M Sale of Retail Property in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $11.1 million sale of Shops at Race Track, a nearly 17,000-square-foot retail center located at 4560 Race Track Road in Jacksonville. Situated on 2.4 acres within the Durbin Park master-planned community, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to six tenants including Heartland Dental, Dep Nails and Avecina Medical.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a national real estate development and investment firm, in the transaction. Sean McGill of Cantrell & Morgan represented the buyer, a private investment firm with offices in New York and Jacksonville. Both parties requested anonymity.