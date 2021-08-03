SRS Arranges $11M Sale of Big Lots-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Market Square is a 137,889-square-foot shopping center in Marietta, Ga., that houses tenants such as Big Lots, Ace Hardware and Planet Fitness.

MARIETTA, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $11 million sale of Market Square, a 137,889-square-foot shopping center located at 2932 Canton Road in Marietta. The center sits on 13.4 acres and houses tenants such as Big Lots, Ace Hardware and Planet Fitness.

A privately held entity doing business as MSQ Realty LLC purchased the asset from an entity doing business as Wood Marietta Center LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction, and the buyer was self-represented.