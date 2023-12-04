Monday, December 4, 2023
EoS Fitness occupies the single-tenant retail property, which is situated within the mixed-use Cypress Ranch development in Lutz, Fla.
SRS Arranges $13.6M Sale of Retail Property in Lutz, Florida Leased to EoS Fitness

by John Nelson

LUTZ, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $13.6 million sale of a 42,311-square-foot single-tenant retail property in Lutz, about 14 miles north of Tampa. EoS Fitness occupies the building on a 15-year triple-net lease. Located at 17634 Harpers Run, the property is situated on 3.9 acres within Cypress Ranch, a 164-acre mixed-use development that features 598 residential units and 100,000 square feet of office space. Upon completion, Cypress Ranch will also include 11 freestanding retail parcels. Tenants at the parcels include Chick-fil-A, Aldi and Panda Express.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, Barclay Group, in the transaction. A California-based buyer acquired the property in a 1031 exchange.

