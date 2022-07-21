REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $13.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Arcadia, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

In addition to Publix, Arcadia Crossing's tenant roster includes Publix Liquors and Harbor Freight, among others.

ARCADIA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the $13.9 million sale of Arcadia Crossing, a Publix-anchored shopping center about 40 miles east of Sarasota in Arcadia. Kevin Yaryan of SRS’ Orlando office worked with Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of the firm’s Atlanta office to represent the buyer in the transaction. The seller was self-represented. Both parties requested anonymity. The 67,608-square-foot property is situated on 8.2 acres at the intersection of SE Highway 70 and Hog Bay Avenue. In addition to Publix, the center’s tenant roster includes Publix Liquors and Harbor Freight, among others.

