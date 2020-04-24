SRS Arranges $13M Sale of Nine Retail Properties in Florida, Georgia Leased to Hydraulic Supply Co.

Florida-based SunCap Investment Fund sold nine properties leased to Hydraulic Supply Co., including the one at 680 Montgomery St. in Orlando (pictured).

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $13 million sale of nine retail properties leased to Hydraulic Supply Co. The locations are in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Riviera Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Florida City and Belle Glade, Fla.; as well as Forest Park, Ga. Each location has nine years remaining on the lease. The assets range from 7,000 to 12,000 square feet and double as last-mile distribution and storage properties for the retailer. Motion Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co., owns Hydraulic Supply Co. Hydraulic Supply carries a selection of more than 20,000 hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial products. Patrick Nutt, Kyle Fant and Britt Raymond of Dallas-based SRS represented the seller, Florida-based SunCap Investment Fund, in the transaction. There were eight undisclosed, individual buyers for the assets.