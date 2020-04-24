REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $13M Sale of Nine Retail Properties in Florida, Georgia Leased to Hydraulic Supply Co.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Florida-based SunCap Investment Fund sold nine properties leased to Hydraulic Supply Co., including the one at 680 Montgomery St. in Orlando (pictured).

DALLAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $13 million sale of nine retail properties leased to Hydraulic Supply Co. The locations are in Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Riviera Beach, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa, Florida City and Belle Glade, Fla.; as well as Forest Park, Ga. Each location has nine years remaining on the lease. The assets range from 7,000 to 12,000 square feet and double as last-mile distribution and storage properties for the retailer. Motion Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Genuine Parts Co., owns Hydraulic Supply Co. Hydraulic Supply carries a selection of more than 20,000 hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial products. Patrick Nutt, Kyle Fant and Britt Raymond of Dallas-based SRS represented the seller, Florida-based SunCap Investment Fund, in the transaction. There were eight undisclosed, individual buyers for the assets.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
Apr
29
Webinar: How to Maintain Student Housing Leasing Velocity, Despite COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business