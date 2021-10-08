SRS Arranges $16.2M Sale-Leaseback of Flex Industrial Facility in Conyers, Georgia

CONYERS, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale-leaseback of a Class A, 107,976-square-foot flex industrial facility in Conyers, about 24.4 miles from downtown Atlanta. The facility is fully leased to Batchelor & Kimball, a subsidiary of Emcor that manufactures plumbing and mechanical system fabrications.

The tenant, via an entity doing business as New River Ventures LLC, sold the property for $16.2 million to Patriot Equity Partners LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the buyer in the transaction. Bobby Mayson of Lavista Associates represented the seller.

Located at 2227 Plunkett Road on 19.8 acres, the property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Batchelor & Kimball in 2017. The property features a 27.6 percent office finish, as well as other amenities including side-load truck access, 130-foot concrete truck courts, outside storage, gate entrance, pre-cast construction and 32-foot clear heights.