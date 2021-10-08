REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $16.2M Sale-Leaseback of Flex Industrial Facility in Conyers, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

2227 Plunkett Road

Located at 2227 Plunkett Road on 19.8 acres, the property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Batchelor & Kimball in 2017.

CONYERS, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale-leaseback of a Class A, 107,976-square-foot flex industrial facility in Conyers, about 24.4 miles from downtown Atlanta. The facility is fully leased to Batchelor & Kimball, a subsidiary of Emcor that manufactures plumbing and mechanical system fabrications.

The tenant, via an entity doing business as New River Ventures LLC, sold the property for $16.2 million to Patriot Equity Partners LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the buyer in the transaction. Bobby Mayson of Lavista Associates represented the seller.

Located at 2227 Plunkett Road on 19.8 acres, the property was constructed as a build-to-suit for Batchelor & Kimball in 2017. The property features a 27.6 percent office finish, as well as other amenities including side-load truck access, 130-foot concrete truck courts, outside storage, gate entrance, pre-cast construction and 32-foot clear heights.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews