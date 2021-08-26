REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $19.4M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Shannon Crossing

Shannon Crossing is a 101,174-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center located in Union City, about 17.9 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

UNION CITY, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Shannon Crossing, a 101,174-square-foot, Kroger-anchored shopping center located in Union City, about 17.9 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Forge Real Estate Partners III LP, a joint venture between Rancho Sante Fe, Calif.-based Forge Capital Partners and St. Petersburg, Fla.-based The Sembler Co., sold the property for $19.4 million to an Atlanta-based entity doing business as Flesh and Soul Enterprises LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

Located at 4550 Jonesboro Road, the property is situated adjacent to Interstate 85. Kroger has anchored Shannon Crossing for over 41 years. About 97 percent occupied at the time of sale, Shannon Crossing has a tenant roster that includes Advance Auto Parts, Chase Bank, T-Mobile, The UPS Store, Papa John’s and J.R. Crickets.

