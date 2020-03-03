SRS Arranges $2.1M Sale of Fresenius-Occupied Property in Monroe, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

MONROE, WIS. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $2.1 million sale of a 6,804-square-foot property occupied by Fresenius Kidney Care in Monroe in southern Wisconsin. The facility is located at 120 W. 7th St. Fresenius is a national provider of dialysis treatment and resources. Frank Rogers and Michael Carter of SRS represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. The team also represented the buyer, a California-based investor completing a 1031 tax-deferred exchange.