Thursday, June 22, 2023
SRS Arranges $2.6M Ground Lease Sale for Bubba’s 33 Restaurant in Avon, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

AVON, IND. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $2.6 million ground lease sale for a 7,000-square-foot restaurant occupied by Bubba’s 33 in Avon, about 13 miles west of Indianapolis. The newly constructed property has a 15-year triple-net lease that is corporate guaranteed by parent company Texas Roadhouse Inc. Founded in 2013, Bubba’s 33 is an expanding sister brand of Texas Roadhouse. Morgan Merrill and Sarah Shanks of SRS represented the seller, Texas Roadhouse Inc. A California-based private investor was the buyer. The sales price represented a cap rate of 5.45 percent.

