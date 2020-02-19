SRS Arranges $2.6M Sale of Retail Outparcel in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The three-tenant strip center was built in 2006 and is leased to Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tropical Smoothie Café and AccuQuest Hearing Centers.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — SRS Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of a 5,452-square-foot outparcel at Village Shoppes at Creekside in Lawrenceville. Lamar Cos. sold the asset to Forten LLC for $2.6 million. The three-tenant strip center was built in 2006 and is leased to Chipotle Mexican Grill, Tropical Smoothie Café and AccuQuest Hearing Centers. The property is situated at 860 Duluth Highway, 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County. Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. Juanita Leibu of Keller Williams Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.