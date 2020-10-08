SRS Arranges $2.8M Sale of Chick-fil-A Ground Lease in Delafield, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail, Wisconsin

DELAFIELD, WIS. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $2.8 million sale of a Chick-fil-A ground lease in Delafield, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. The 5,012-square-foot, single-tenant building sits at 2980 Golf Court and opened in February of this year. Sheree Strome and Michael Berk of SRS represented the buyer, a Virginia-based private investor who completed a 1031 exchange. Jon Thoresen of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented the seller, a Georgia-based developer. The cap rate was 3.96 percent.