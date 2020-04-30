REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $23.9M Sale of Hobby Lobby-Anchored Shopping Center Near Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Matthews Corner Shopping Center was fully leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — SRS investment Properties Group has arranged the $23.9 million sale of Matthews Corner Shopping Center, a 191,664-square-foot property in Matthews. The asset was fully leased at the time of sale to eight tenants, including Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. Matthews Corner is situated on 19 acres at 2332 Matthews Township Parkway, 12 miles southeast of downtown Charlotte. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Viking Partners, in the transaction. The buyer, Big V Property Group, was self-represented in the transaction.

