SRS Arranges $26.1M Sale of North Macon Plaza Shopping Center in Central Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2019, North Macon Plaza’s tenant roster includes Marshalls/HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy and Bealls Outlet.

MACON, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of North Macon Plaza, a newly built, 151,987-square-foot shopping center in Macon. Chase Acquisitions LLC purchased the center from a joint venture between The Sembler Co. and Berkeley Development for $26.1 million. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction, and the buyer was self-represented. Built in 2019, North Macon Plaza’s tenant roster includes Marshalls/HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy and Bealls Outlet. Situated on 18.8 acres along the Bass Road exit of I-75, the shopping center is located across the street from the only Bass Pro Shops in 100 miles, according to SRS.