SRS Arranges $26.1M Sale of North Macon Plaza Shopping Center in Central Georgia
MACON, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of North Macon Plaza, a newly built, 151,987-square-foot shopping center in Macon. Chase Acquisitions LLC purchased the center from a joint venture between The Sembler Co. and Berkeley Development for $26.1 million. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction, and the buyer was self-represented. Built in 2019, North Macon Plaza’s tenant roster includes Marshalls/HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy and Bealls Outlet. Situated on 18.8 acres along the Bass Road exit of I-75, the shopping center is located across the street from the only Bass Pro Shops in 100 miles, according to SRS.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.