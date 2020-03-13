REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $3.5M Sale of Retail Property in Huntsville, Alabama

The Fountain was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Staples, Citi Trends and Shoe Show.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — SRS Investment Properties Group has arranged the $3.5 million sale of The Fountain, a 38,338-square-foot retail property in Huntsville. Costco and The Home Depot shadow anchor the multi-tenant retail strip, which spans 3.9 acres. The Fountain was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Staples, Citi Trends and Shoe Show. The property is situated at 1201 N. Memorial Parkway, just north of downtown Huntsville. Boris Shilkrot and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Somera — 1201 North Memorial Parkway LLC, in the transaction. T.J. Lee of Bill Pool Realty represented the buyer, TA Sharp Properties.

