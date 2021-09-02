SRS Arranges $4.7M Sale of Conn’s HomePlus-Occupied Retail Property in Montgomery

Conn’s Inc., a Texas-based furniture, mattress, electronics and appliance retailer, has eight years left on its lease at the Montgomery location.

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has arranged the $4.7 million sale of a 43,441-square-foot, single-tenant retail property occupied by Conn’s HomePlus in Montgomery. Conn’s Inc., a Texas-based furniture, mattress, electronics and appliance retailer, has eight years left on its lease at the Montgomery location.

Located at 2424 Eastern Blvd., the store was built in 1997 and renovated in 2019. The property is situated on 5.3 acres within the Promenade Montgomery and Promenade Montgomery North community centers, which feature more than 270,000 square feet of retail space. Retailers at these centers include The Home Depot, Harbor Freight Tools, Winn-Dixie and Dollar Tree.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, a Southeast-based shopping center owner and operator, as well as the buyer, a California-based private investor.