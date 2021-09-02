REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $4.7M Sale of Conn’s HomePlus-Occupied Retail Property in Montgomery

Conns

Conn’s Inc., a Texas-based furniture, mattress, electronics and appliance retailer, has eight years left on its lease at the Montgomery location.

Located at 2424 Eastern Blvd., the store was built in 1997 and renovated in 2019. The property is situated on 5.3 acres within the Promenade Montgomery and Promenade Montgomery North community centers, which feature more than 270,000 square feet of retail space. Retailers at these centers include The Home Depot, Harbor Freight Tools, Winn-Dixie and Dollar Tree.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, a Southeast-based shopping center owner and operator, as well as the buyer, a California-based private investor.

