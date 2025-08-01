Friday, August 1, 2025
Florida Health Care Plan occupies the 7,500-square-foot medical office building, which recently sold for $4.8 million.
SRS Arranges $4.8M Sale of Medical Office Property in Daytona Beach Leased to Florida Health Care Plan

by Abby Cox

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $4.8 million ground lease (land ownership) sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant medical office property located at 2655 LGPA Blvd. in Daytona Beach. Health insurance provider Florida Health Care Plan occupies the 7,500-square-foot building on a 20-year, corporate guaranteed, absolute triple-net lease. Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, as well as the 1031 buyer, a private investor, in the transaction.

