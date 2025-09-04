Thursday, September 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRestaurantRetailTexas

SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased to First Watch in Addison, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $5.6 million sale of a 5,672-square-foot restaurant building in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The tenant, Florida-based breakfast eatery First Watch, recently committed to a 12-year term at the property via a corporate-guaranteed lease. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, Dallas-based real estate private equity firm 90Ten, in the transaction. The buyer, a New Mexico-based private investor, acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange. The sales price equates to a cap rate of 5.5 percent.

You may also like

Cortland Acquires 444-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Houston

Newmark Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Nichols Park Apartments...

Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 152,000 SF Healthcare...

Gwinnett County to Acquire Former Sears at Gwinnett...

HydroGraph USA Signs 20,555 SF Industrial Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Commercial Advisors Arranges Sale-Leaseback...

Lincoln Property Co. Buys San Diego Office Campus...

Harvest Properties, Stockbridge Acquire 22-Acre Office Campus in...