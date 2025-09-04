SRS Arranges $5.6M Sale of Restaurant Building Leased to First Watch in Addison, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $5.6 million sale of a 5,672-square-foot restaurant building in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The tenant, Florida-based breakfast eatery First Watch, recently committed to a 12-year term at the property via a corporate-guaranteed lease. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the seller, Dallas-based real estate private equity firm 90Ten, in the transaction. The buyer, a New Mexico-based private investor, acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange. The sales price equates to a cap rate of 5.5 percent.