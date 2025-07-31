SRS Arranges $5.7M Ground Lease Sale of Panera Bread-Leased Property in Montclair, California

MONTCLAIR, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has directed the $5.7 million (or $1,451 per square foot) ground lease sale of a restaurant property located at 5212 Moreno St. in Montclair. Panera Bread occupies the 3,950-square-foot property on a single-tenant net-lease basis. The building, which was built in 2014, is secured by a corporate-guaranteed ground lease with 15 years remaining.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS Capital Markets represented the seller, a Southern California- and Arizona-based developer. The buyer was a California-based private investor.