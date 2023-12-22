Friday, December 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Three tenants occupy Apollo Beach Shoppes in Apollo Beach, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

SRS Arranges $6.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Apollo Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

APOLLO BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Apollo Beach Shoppes, a retail strip center situated on 1.9 acres at 6588 N. U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, a city in the Tampa Bay metro area. A Florida-based private investor acquired the 9,000-square-foot property for $6.2 million. Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based investment and development group, in the transaction. Retailers at the three-tenant property include Trulieve, AT&T and Tijuana Flats.

You may also like

Berkadia Secures $36.8M Refinancing for Pointe Grand Warner...

Publix Purchases Matt Town Center in Metro Atlanta...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 120,500 SF Sabal Pavilion...

Hunt Capital Transfers Ownership of 76-Unit Affordable Seniors...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 587,287 SF...

RA Centers Buys 232,573 SF Palm Valley Pavilions...

Voit Real Estate Negotiates $11.3M Sale of Harbor...

Exchange Buyer Acquires Shake Shack-Occupied Property in Colorado...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Retail...