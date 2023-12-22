SRS Arranges $6.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Apollo Beach, Florida

APOLLO BEACH, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Apollo Beach Shoppes, a retail strip center situated on 1.9 acres at 6588 N. U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach, a city in the Tampa Bay metro area. A Florida-based private investor acquired the 9,000-square-foot property for $6.2 million. Patrick Nutt, William Wamble and Daniel Becker of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based investment and development group, in the transaction. Retailers at the three-tenant property include Trulieve, AT&T and Tijuana Flats.