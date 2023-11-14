SRS Arranges $6.3M Sale of Metro Charlotte Store Leased to Walgreens

ROCK HILL, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $6.3 million sale of a freestanding, 14,550-square-foot store in Rock Hill, a southern suburb of Charlotte. Built in 2013 on two acres, the single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale to Walgreens. Susan Harris of SRS represented the seller, an investor based in Washington, in the 1031 transaction. Andrew Margulies of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor based in North Carolina. Walgreens has 15 years remaining on its corporate-guaranteed lease, according to SRS.