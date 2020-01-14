REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $6.6M Ground Lease Sale of Restaurant Asset in Garden Grove, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Restaurant, Retail, Western

12001-Harbor-Blvd-Garden-Grove-CA

Outback Steakhouse occupies the 6,180-square-foot restaurant property located at 12001 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the ground lease sale of a single-tenant restaurant property, located 12001 Harbor Blvd. in Garden Grove, 1.2 miles south of Disneyland. A Southern California-based partnership sold the asset to a private investor for $6.6 million, or $1,072 per square foot.

Outback Steakhouse occupies the 6,180-square-foot property on an absolute triple-net lease basis that was recently extended for an additional 20 years.

Patrick Luther and Matthew Mousavi of SRS’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller, while Tom Carosella of Carosella Properties represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020