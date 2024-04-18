SRS Arranges $6.6M Sale of Retail Property in Fultondale, Alabama Leased to Ashley Furniture

FULTONDALE, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3321 Lowery Park in Fultondale, a suburb of Birmingham. The tenant, Ashley Furniture, purchased the store exercising its right of first refusal.

Situated on four acres and built in 2007, the store serves as an outparcel to Promenade Fultondale, a shopping center anchored by Target. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate’s Newport Beach office, along with Martin Smith of the firm’s Birmingham office, represented the privately based seller in the transaction.