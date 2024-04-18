Thursday, April 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ashley Furniture purchased the store in Fultondale, Ala., exercising its right of first refusal.
AcquisitionsAlabamaRetailSoutheast

SRS Arranges $6.6M Sale of Retail Property in Fultondale, Alabama Leased to Ashley Furniture

by John Nelson

FULTONDALE, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $6.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3321 Lowery Park in Fultondale, a suburb of Birmingham. The tenant, Ashley Furniture, purchased the store exercising its right of first refusal.

Situated on four acres and built in 2007, the store serves as an outparcel to Promenade Fultondale, a shopping center anchored by Target. Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate’s Newport Beach office, along with Martin Smith of the firm’s Birmingham office, represented the privately based seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Monday Properties Obtains $205.5M Refinancing for Office Tower,...

JLL Secures $100M Loan for Warehouse Portfolio in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 432-Bed Student...

Graystone Negotiates $12M Sale of 7-Eleven Portfolio in...

Cravey Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 50,800 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $12.6M Sale of Four...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Distribution Center...

District Capital Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of...

Bannon Investments Sells Natomas Corporate Center in Sacramento...