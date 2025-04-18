SRS Arranges $6.8M Sale-Leaseback of Retail Property in Manassas, Virginia Leased to The Learning Experience

MANASSAS, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale-leaseback of a single-tenant retail property located in Manassas, roughly 35 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., for $6.8 million. The Learning Experience, an early childhood education and childcare center, occupies the two-story, 11,150-square-foot property on a triple net lease basis.

Originally built in 2023, the facility is operated by one of The Learning Experience’s largest franchisees. Situated at 10219 Dumfries Road, the property sits at the center of a retail corridor that includes a Walmart Supercenter, Harris Teeter, LA Fitness, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and Wawa convenience store.

Andrew Fallon and Philip Wellde Jr. of SRS’ Washington, D.C. Capital Markets team represented the seller, an entity doing business as Ganges Manassas LLC, in the transaction. The 1031 exchange buyer was a Northern Virginia-based private investor.

SRS has also listed a second site occupied by The Learning Experience in Northern Virginia for $7.6 million.