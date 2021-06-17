REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $7.6M Sale of Hobby Lobby-Anchored Shopping Center in North Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Hobby Lobby

The fully occupied property includes a 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby store and a 10,000-square-foot Boot Barn store.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $7.6 million sale of a two-tenant, 65,000-square-foot retail property located at 7800 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The fully occupied property includes a 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby store and a 10,000-square-foot Boot Barn store.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther, Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, an active developer in the Southeast. SRS also handled the financing on behalf of the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor who was in a 1031 exchange.

Built in 1987 and renovated in 2016, the property is situated on six acres and is an anchor to a larger shopping center that includes Gander Outdoors, Party City and Ollie’s Bargain Market. The retail property is also across the street from Northwoods Mall, a super-regional mall that features more than 130 stores. The property is 8.2 miles from Charleston International Airport and 15 miles from downtown Historic Charleston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Affordable Housing Business

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews