SRS Arranges $7.6M Sale of Hobby Lobby-Anchored Shopping Center in North Charleston

The fully occupied property includes a 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby store and a 10,000-square-foot Boot Barn store.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $7.6 million sale of a two-tenant, 65,000-square-foot retail property located at 7800 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The fully occupied property includes a 55,000-square-foot Hobby Lobby store and a 10,000-square-foot Boot Barn store.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther, Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, an active developer in the Southeast. SRS also handled the financing on behalf of the buyer, a New Jersey-based private investor who was in a 1031 exchange.

Built in 1987 and renovated in 2016, the property is situated on six acres and is an anchor to a larger shopping center that includes Gander Outdoors, Party City and Ollie’s Bargain Market. The retail property is also across the street from Northwoods Mall, a super-regional mall that features more than 130 stores. The property is 8.2 miles from Charleston International Airport and 15 miles from downtown Historic Charleston.