SRS Arranges $72.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Built in 2017, Freedom Town Center was 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Field & Stream, Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Five Below and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Freedom Town Center, a 350,838-square-foot shopping center in Fayetteville. The seller, an entity doing business as NC Fayetteville Skibo LLC, sold the property for $72.5 million to an undisclosed buyer. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of SRS’ Atlanta office represented the buyer in the transaction. Tyson Glasser of RealtyLink represented the seller.

Built in 2017, Freedom Town Center was 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Field & Stream, Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Dick’s Sporting Goods, buybuy Baby, Petco, Cost Plus World Market, Burkes Outlet and Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW). Located at 2000 Skibo Road on 38.3 acres, the property is situated five miles from downtown Fayetteville and 8.3 miles from the Fayetteville Regional Airport.