REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges $72.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Freedom Town Center

Built in 2017, Freedom Town Center was 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Field & Stream, Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Five Below and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Freedom Town Center, a 350,838-square-foot shopping center in Fayetteville. The seller, an entity doing business as NC Fayetteville Skibo LLC, sold the property for $72.5 million to an undisclosed buyer. Kyle Stonis, Pierce Mayson and Boris Shilkrot of SRS’ Atlanta office represented the buyer in the transaction. Tyson Glasser of RealtyLink represented the seller.

Built in 2017, Freedom Town Center was 99.7 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Field & Stream, Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Five Below, Dick’s Sporting Goods, buybuy Baby, Petco, Cost Plus World Market, Burkes Outlet and Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW). Located at 2000 Skibo Road on 38.3 acres, the property is situated five miles from downtown Fayetteville and 8.3 miles from the Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  