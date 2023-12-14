SRS Arranges $8.5M Sale of New Medical Office Building in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $8.5 million sale of a single-tenant, 12,580-square-foot medical office building located at 20041 Riverside Commons Plaza in Ashburn, about 30 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Built in 2022, the property was fully leased to OrthoVirginia, an orthopedics practice with 35 locations, at the time of sale. The medical office facility is an outparcel for Riverside Square, a 90,000-square-foot shopping center, and is within one mile of Inova Loudon Hospital.

Andrew Fallon and Philip Wellde Jr. of SRS represented the buyer, a Virginia-based private investor who was in a 1031 exchange and paid all-cash for the asset. Danny Booker, Rich Sillery and Douglas Olson of Monument Retail represented the seller, which was also the developer, in the transaction.