SRS Arranges $8.9M Sale of Retail Property in Homosassa, Florida Leased to 7-Eleven

HOMOSASSA, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $8.9 million sale of a retail property in Homosassa that is leased to gas station giant 7-Eleven. Built in 2024 and situated at 4018 S. Suncoast Blvd., the gas station and convenience store totals 4,650 square feet and sits on 1.8 acres. 7-Eleven occupies the property on a 15-year corporate-guaranteed lease.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor from Florida. Both parties requested anonymity.