SRS Arranges $9.3M Sale of New Gas Station and Convenience Store Leased to 7-Eleven in Lecanto, Florida

by John Nelson

LECANTO, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the $9.3 million sale of a newly built gas station and convenience store located on a 1.8-acre site at 3045 W. Norvell Bryant Highway in Lecanto, a city in west-central Florida.

7-Eleven occupies the 4,500-square-foot property, which was delivered in August 2024, on a 15-year, corporate-guaranteed lease. The property is an outparcel to Black Diamond, a 29-acre retail development anchored by Target.

Patrick Nutt and William Wamble of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor from Kentucky. Both parties requested anonymity.

