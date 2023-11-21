SRS Arranges Sale of 100,120 SF Karam Shopping Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, LA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of Karam Shopping Center, a 100,120-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at 215 W. Willow St. in Lafayette, about 55 miles west of Baton Rouge. Houston-based Mishra Group purchased the shopping center from TCP Realty Services for an undisclosed price.

Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS, along with Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Inc., represented the seller in the transaction. Situated near I-10 and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Karam Shopping Center is anchored by Super 1 Foods and dds Discounts.