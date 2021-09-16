SRS Arranges Sale of 101,392 SF Shopping Center in Lake Mary, Florida

Heathrow Square is a Winn-Dixie-anchored, 101,392-square-foot shopping center in Lake Mary.

LAKE MARY, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has arranged the sale of Heathrow Square, a Winn-Dixie-anchored, 101,392-square-foot shopping center in Lake Mary. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyers, Equinox Development and Harbour Retail Partners, were self-represented. The sales price was not disclosed.

Heathrow Square was nearly 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including CVS/pharmacy, Pure Barre, Quest Diagnostics and Subway. Winn-Dixie has occupied the store at Heathrow Square for 29 years.

The center is situated on 11.9 acres at 120 International Parkway at the signalized intersection of West Lake Mary Road and International Parkway. The property is situated only a quarter-mile from Interstate 4.