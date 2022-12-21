REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges Sale of Crossroads Shopping Center in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Crossroads Shopping Center in Statesville, N.C., is shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter (pictured).

STATESVILLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Property Group has brokered the sale of Crossroads Shopping Center, a 117,224-square-foot retail center located at 1000 Crossroads Drive in the Charlotte suburb of Statesville. River City Capital purchased the center for an undisclosed price. Situated on 14.1 acres and shadow-anchored by a Walmart Supercenter, Crossroads was leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots, Burkes Outlet, Dollar Tree, American Deli, rue21, Shoe Dept., Bath & Body Works and GNC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

