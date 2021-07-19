REBusinessOnline

SRS Arranges Sales of Two Crunch Fitness-Occupied Properties in Florida Totaling $12.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Crunch Fitness

SRS Real Estate Partners arranged the sale of two Crunch Fitness-occupied properties located in the Central Florida cities of Lakeland and Melbourne.

LAKELAND AND MELBOURNE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of two Crunch Fitness-occupied properties located in the Central Florida cities of Lakeland and Melbourne. The sales totaled $12.1 million.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based development firm, in the disposition of both properties to two separate buyers. Mousavi and Luther also represented the undisclosed buyers in the transactions, both of which are private investors based in California.

The 18,000-square-foot Lakeland property is located at 5218 Florida Ave. S and sold for $5.9 million. Located at 1257 W. New Haven Ave., the 45,487-square-foot Melbourne property sold for just under $6.2 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews