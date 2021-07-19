SRS Arranges Sales of Two Crunch Fitness-Occupied Properties in Florida Totaling $12.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

LAKELAND AND MELBOURNE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of two Crunch Fitness-occupied properties located in the Central Florida cities of Lakeland and Melbourne. The sales totaled $12.1 million.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the seller, a Florida-based development firm, in the disposition of both properties to two separate buyers. Mousavi and Luther also represented the undisclosed buyers in the transactions, both of which are private investors based in California.

The 18,000-square-foot Lakeland property is located at 5218 Florida Ave. S and sold for $5.9 million. Located at 1257 W. New Haven Ave., the 45,487-square-foot Melbourne property sold for just under $6.2 million.