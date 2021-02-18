SRS Brokers $1.7M Sale of Medical Cannabis-Occupied Retail Property in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $1.7 million sale of a retail property located at 9760 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville. The property is triple-net leased to Curaleaf, a medical cannabis provider. Curaleaf, which operates approximately 100 stores, recently signed a 10-year lease at the 2,619-square-foot location. William Wamble and Patrick Nutt of SRS represented the unnamed seller, a national investment and development company, in the sale. Alex Wolak of Podium Realty Group represented the all-cash buyer, a Brazil-based investor.