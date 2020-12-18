REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $10.2M Sale of Big Lots-Anchored Shopping Center Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Shenandoah Plaza was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots, Dollar General, Rent-A-Center, SalonCentric, Covington Credit and Goodwill.

NEWNAN, GA. SRS Investment Properties Group has brokered the $10.2 million sale of Shenandoah Plaza, a 146,121-square-foot retail center in Newnan. The center was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Big Lots, Dollar General, Rent-A-Center, SalonCentric, Covington Credit and Goodwill. The property spans 19.8 acres at 228 Bullsboro Drive, 36 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Georgia Capital Group LLC, in the transaction. An affiliate of Richmond, Va.-based Hackney Real Estate Partners acquired the asset.

