REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $10.6M Sale of Two New Petsuites-Occupied Stores in Virginia, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Petsuites

Petsuites, a pet resort and spa operator, signed long-term, 20-year leases at both locations.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. AND LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sales of two single-tenant retail properties for a combined $10.6 million. The properties are located in Newport News and Lawrenceville and were both built in 2020.

Petsuites, a pet resort and spa operator based in Erlanger, Ky., signed long-term, 20-year leases at both locations. The properties were in high demand as the $232 billion pet care industry has seen a huge increase in growth amid the pandemic, according to Raymond of SRS.

Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based developer, in both 1031 exchange transactions. Both stores span 14,000 square feet.

The Newport News location is located at 12533 Warwick Blvd. The property is situated on just over two acres and sold for $5.5 million. Danny Brooker of Monument Retail represented the Florida-based, privately held buyer. The store is close to other national retailers including Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Chick-fil-A.

The Lawrenceville property is located at 2525 Sugarloaf Parkway and is situated on 4.7 acres. Elizabeth Morgan of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the Minnesota-based buyer in the $5.1 million transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews