SRS Brokers $10.6M Sale of Two New Petsuites-Occupied Stores in Virginia, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Petsuites, a pet resort and spa operator, signed long-term, 20-year leases at both locations.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. AND LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sales of two single-tenant retail properties for a combined $10.6 million. The properties are located in Newport News and Lawrenceville and were both built in 2020.

Petsuites, a pet resort and spa operator based in Erlanger, Ky., signed long-term, 20-year leases at both locations. The properties were in high demand as the $232 billion pet care industry has seen a huge increase in growth amid the pandemic, according to Raymond of SRS.

Britt Raymond and Kyle Fant of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based developer, in both 1031 exchange transactions. Both stores span 14,000 square feet.

The Newport News location is located at 12533 Warwick Blvd. The property is situated on just over two acres and sold for $5.5 million. Danny Brooker of Monument Retail represented the Florida-based, privately held buyer. The store is close to other national retailers including Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Chick-fil-A.

The Lawrenceville property is located at 2525 Sugarloaf Parkway and is situated on 4.7 acres. Elizabeth Morgan of Pinnacle Real Estate represented the Minnesota-based buyer in the $5.1 million transaction.