SRS Brokers $10.9M Sale of Two Winn-Dixie Properties in Metro New Orleans

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

The properties are the only Winn-Dixie stores located within Slidell.

SLIDELL, LA. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of two single-tenant properties net leased to Winn-Dixie in Slidell, roughly 31 miles outside New Orleans. H&R 2985 Gause LLC and H&R 3030 Pontchartrain LLC sold the properties for $10.9 million to NS Retail Holdings LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group, along with William Place of L + A Retail, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

Located at 2985 Gause Blvd. and 3030 Pontchartrain Drive, the properties are the only Winn-Dixie stores located within Slidell. Built in 1998, the Gause Boulevard location occupies 44,788 square feet and is situated on 5.7 acres of land. Built in 1973 on 6.7 acres of land, the Pontchartrain Drive store occupies 44,780 square feet.