REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $10.9M Sale of Two Winn-Dixie Properties in Metro New Orleans

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Louisiana, Retail, Southeast

Winn-Dixie

The properties are the only Winn-Dixie stores located within Slidell.

SLIDELL, LA. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of two single-tenant properties net leased to Winn-Dixie in Slidell, roughly 31 miles outside New Orleans. H&R 2985 Gause LLC and H&R 3030 Pontchartrain LLC sold the properties for $10.9 million to NS Retail Holdings LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Investment Properties Group, along with William Place of L + A Retail, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

Located at 2985 Gause Blvd. and 3030 Pontchartrain Drive, the properties are the only Winn-Dixie stores located within Slidell. Built in 1998, the Gause Boulevard location occupies 44,788 square feet and is situated on 5.7 acres of land. Built in 1973 on 6.7 acres of land, the Pontchartrain Drive store occupies 44,780 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  