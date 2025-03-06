SRS Brokers $10M Sale of Flagship Commons Retail Center in Ashburn, Virginia

ASHBURN, VA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $10 million sale of Flagship Commons, a 13,316-square-foot retail strip center located at 44795 Dulles Overlook Drive in Ashburn. Delivered in 2022 near a Topgolf and iFly, the center features an endcap Dunkin’ restaurant and drive-thru. Other tenants at Flagship Commons include Five Guys, The Big Screen Store, Club Champion and Finn Thai.

Andrew Fallon, Philip Wellde Jr. and Rick Fernandez of SRS represented the developer/seller in the transaction. John Marshall Bank provided acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a private investment firm based in Northern Virginia that purchased the retail center as part of a 1031 exchange.