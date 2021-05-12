REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $11.4M Sale of Cherokee Commons Shopping Center in Suburban Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Cherokee Commons

Built in 1986, Cherokee Commons was 91 percent leased to tenants including Pet Supplies Plus and CosmoProf at the time of sale.

ACWORTH, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $11.4 million sale of Cherokee Commons Shopping Center, a 103,719-square-foot, Kroger-anchored retail property located 33 miles north of Atlanta in Acworth.

Built in 1986, the center was 91 percent leased to tenants including Pet Supplies Plus and CosmoProf at the time of sale. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Collett Capital, in the disposition of the property to Bandera Ventures. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews