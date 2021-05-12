SRS Brokers $11.4M Sale of Cherokee Commons Shopping Center in Suburban Atlanta

Built in 1986, Cherokee Commons was 91 percent leased to tenants including Pet Supplies Plus and CosmoProf at the time of sale.

ACWORTH, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the $11.4 million sale of Cherokee Commons Shopping Center, a 103,719-square-foot, Kroger-anchored retail property located 33 miles north of Atlanta in Acworth.

Built in 1986, the center was 91 percent leased to tenants including Pet Supplies Plus and CosmoProf at the time of sale. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller, Collett Capital, in the disposition of the property to Bandera Ventures. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.