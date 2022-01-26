REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $11.6M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Douglasville Marketplace

Built in 2000 on 9.4 acres, Douglasville Marketplace was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Kaiser Permanente, Ashley Homestore and Best Buy.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Douglasville Marketplace, an 86,166-square-foot shopping center located in Douglasville. The seller, a family office out of Dallas, sold the property for $11.6 million to Continental Property Group LLC. Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction, and the buyer was self-represented.

Built in 2000 on 9.4 acres, Douglasville Marketplace was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants including Kaiser Permanente, Ashley Homestore and Best Buy. The property is shadow-anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Located at 775 Douglas Blvd., the property is situated 23.6 miles west from downtown Atlanta and 27.9 miles from the University of West Georgia. The property is also located close to Douglas County High School, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and the Douglas County Courthouse.

