SRS Brokers $13.9M Sale of Retail Center in Metro Birmingham

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Stadium Trace Village

Built in 2019, Stadium Trace Village is shadow-anchored by Aldi, Duluth Trading Co. and UAB Medicine.

HOOVER, ALA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Stadium Trace Village, a 33,625-square-foot retail center in Hoover. MAP Development sold the property for $13.9 million to Liberty Retail Properties. Boris Shilkrot, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS’ Atlanta office represented the seller. The buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

Built in 2019, Stadium Trace Village is shadow-anchored by Aldi, Duluth Trading Co. and UAB Medicine. The center is fully occupied by retailers such as OHenry’s Coffee, Edgar’s Bakery, Mooyah Burgers, Cookie Cutters, Taco Mama and Super Chix. Located at 5220 Peridot Place, the property has access to Interstate 459 and is situated directly across from Brookwood Baptist Health Center.

The property is part of a master-planned mixed-use development that was approved by Hoover’s City Council to be the city’s first open container entertainment district. The development is also set to include two hotels and a 1,000-seat amphitheater.

