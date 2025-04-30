SRS Brokers $14.1M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Portfolio in Jefferson, Indiana

JEFFERSON, IND. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $14.1 million sale of three single-tenant retail properties in Jefferson. All of the buildings serve as outparcels to Jefferson Town Center, a major community center anchored by Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Petco and TJ Maxx. The sold properties are home to Academy Sports + Outdoors, Chipotle and 7 Brew Coffee, and were built in 2022 and 2023. Michael Carter and Frank Rogers of SRS represented the seller, an Indiana-based developer, and the buyer, a California-based private investor.