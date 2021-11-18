REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $14.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Kissimmee Korners

Kissimmee Korners includes two one-story, multi-tenant retail buildings and one medical office/retail building. The multi-building center is 92.6 percent occupied and is anchored by Cano Health.

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Kissimmee Korners, an 83,340-square-foot neighborhood center in Kissimmee, about 24.7 miles from Orlando. The seller, an entity doing business as Kissimmee Korners LLP, sold the property to an entity doing business as WWX2 LLC for $14.3 million. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. Houwen Zhou of Lokation Real Estate represented the buyer.

Kissimmee Korners includes two one-story, multi-tenant retail buildings and one medical office/retail building. The multi-building center is 92.6 percent occupied and is anchored by Cano Health. Other tenants include Kissimmee Produce Market, T-Mobile, Florida Optical and Rent-A-Center. Renovated in 2006, the property is situated on 6.5 acres of land at the intersection of West Vine Street and North John Young Parkway. The property has 367 parking spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  