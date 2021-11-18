SRS Brokers $14.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Metro Orlando

KISSIMMEE, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of Kissimmee Korners, an 83,340-square-foot neighborhood center in Kissimmee, about 24.7 miles from Orlando. The seller, an entity doing business as Kissimmee Korners LLP, sold the property to an entity doing business as WWX2 LLC for $14.3 million. Kevin Yaryan, Kyle Stonis and Pierce Mayson of SRS represented the seller in the transaction. Houwen Zhou of Lokation Real Estate represented the buyer.

Kissimmee Korners includes two one-story, multi-tenant retail buildings and one medical office/retail building. The multi-building center is 92.6 percent occupied and is anchored by Cano Health. Other tenants include Kissimmee Produce Market, T-Mobile, Florida Optical and Rent-A-Center. Renovated in 2006, the property is situated on 6.5 acres of land at the intersection of West Vine Street and North John Young Parkway. The property has 367 parking spaces.