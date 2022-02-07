REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $14.5M Sale of Walmart-Occupied Retail Property in Summerville, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the sale of a single-tenant retail property in Summerville leased to Walmart Neighborhood Market. Richard Dorfman of SRS represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a private investor from California.

The seller, an undisclosed investor based in Florida, sold the property for $14.5 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2016 on nearly seven acres at 1616 Central Ave., the store is situated at the signalized intersection of Orangeburg Road and Central Avenue. The property is located 22.6 miles from North Charleston and 26.7 miles from Charleston.

