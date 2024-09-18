SRS Brokers $15.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, FLA. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $15.8 million sale of a 109,610-square-foot industrial building located at 2963 Stonewall Place in Sanford, roughly 28 miles north of Orlando. The buyer, Harvest Valley, a leading foodservice distributor specializing in Asian cuisine, plans to convert the property to a cold storage facility to serve its Central Florida clients.

Wayne Schuchts, Michael Palmer and Andrew Lehrer of SRS’ industrial team represented Harvest Valley in the sale. The seller was not disclosed. The property was built in 2018 and sits on nine acres.