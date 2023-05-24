Wednesday, May 24, 2023
SRS Brokers $15M Sale of Two Chick-fil-A-Leased Properties in Southern California

by Jeff Shaw

MISSION VIEJO AND PALM DESERT, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has brokered the $15 million sale of two single-tenant retail properties in Southern California. 

Located in Mission Viejo and Palm Desert, Chick-fil-A occupies both buildings on triple-net ground leases. 

Jimmy Slusher, Eric Shain and John Read of CBRE represented the seller of the 4,800-square-foot Mission Viejo property, a local private investor. 

The Palm Desert property comprises 4,738 square feet on 1.6 acres within Monterey Crossing Shopping Center. Timothy Genske of CBRE and Bruce Bailey of The Bailey Group represented the seller, UCLA, which received the property as a donation. 

Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther of SRS represented the private, California-based buyer in both transactions.

