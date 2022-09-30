REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $17.3M Sale of Three Retail Outparcels at French Valley Marketplace in California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Grocery-Outlet-French-Valley-Marketplace-French-Valley-CA

Grocery Outlet occupies a 16,000-square-foot outparcel at French Valley Marketplace in French Valley.

FRENCH VALLEY, CALIF. — SRS Real Estate Partners has arranged the portfolio sale of three retail properties that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace, located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, located in the Inland Empire. A Southern California-based private developer sold the assets to a Southern California-based private investor for $17.3 million in an all-cash transaction.

The three properties are:

  • A 16,000-square-foot Grocery Outlet-occupied property that opened in late 2021.
  • An 11,115-square-foot new construction property, which Rite Aid will occupy in late 2022.
  • A 5,559-square-foot building currently under construction that Chipotle and Quick Quack Car Wash will occupy in spring 2023.

Matthew Mousavi, Patrick Luther and Jack Cornell of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group represented the seller and sourced the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  