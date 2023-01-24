REBusinessOnline

SRS Brokers $2.2M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Albemarle, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

First Street Station was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harris Teeter, Roma Pizza and Napa Auto Parts, among others.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $2.2 million sale of First Street Station, a 52,230-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at 801-819 N. First St. in Albemarle, about 40 miles east of Charlotte. Ed Laycox of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a Charlotte-based private investor who was in a 1031 exchange and paid all-cash. Built in 1989 on a six-acre site, First Street Station was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harris Teeter, Roma Pizza and Napa Auto Parts, among others.

