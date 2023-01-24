SRS Brokers $2.2M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Albemarle, North Carolina

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has brokered the $2.2 million sale of First Street Station, a 52,230-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located at 801-819 N. First St. in Albemarle, about 40 miles east of Charlotte. Ed Laycox of SRS represented the seller, a North Carolina-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a Charlotte-based private investor who was in a 1031 exchange and paid all-cash. Built in 1989 on a six-acre site, First Street Station was 91 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Harris Teeter, Roma Pizza and Napa Auto Parts, among others.